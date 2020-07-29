Golladay has been placed on the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Also placed on the list Wednesday was tight end T.J. Hockenson, with the duo's placement on the list meaning both have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Golladay approaches the 2020 season as the Lions' top wide receiver.
