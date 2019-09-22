Lions' Kenny Golladay: Poor catch rate in Week 3 win
Golladay brought in two of eight targets for 17 yards in the Lions' 27-24 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Golladay saw a significant downturn in the win, with his inefficiency particularly surprising when considering he'd snapped 12 of his first 19 looks of the season over the first pair of games. The Northern Illinois product was coming off an eight-catch, 117-yard effort versus the Chargers in Week 2. He'll look to get back to that level of production with another healthy target share in a Week 4 matchup against a Chiefs team in which the passing game should take center stage.
