Golladay (hamstring) participated in Monday's practice, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Golladay took part in less than half of the sessions, official or otherwise, from Week 4 prep through the Lions' Week 7 bye, and never beyond a limited capacity. In the process, he missed three consecutive contests. While the Lions won't reveal Golladay's workload until they submit Wednesday's injury report, he may be trending toward his first active designation since Sept. 24. If he gets the all-clear Sunday against the Steelers, he could take advantage in the likely absence of No. 1 receiver Golden Tate, who is dealing with a sprained AC joint at the moment.