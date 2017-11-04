Golladay (hamstring) participated in Saturday's practice and was seen "moving well during individual drills," Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

After missing both Thursday and Friday's practices, Golladay seems to be making progress in his recovery. More word may emerge after the conclusion of Saturday's practice regarding his status for Monday against the Packers, though it seems safe to still consider him questionable for the time being. If he ends up being sidelined for Week 9, expect T.J. Jones to serve as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.