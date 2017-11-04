Lions' Kenny Golladay: Practices Saturday
Golladay (hamstring) participated in Saturday's practice and was seen "moving well during individual drills," Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
After missing both Thursday and Friday's practices, Golladay seems to be making progress in his recovery. More word may emerge after the conclusion of Saturday's practice regarding his status for Monday against the Packers, though it seems safe to still consider him questionable for the time being. If he ends up being sidelined for Week 9, expect T.J. Jones to serve as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Absent for practice again•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Not taking part in Friday's practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...