Golladay (hamstring) took part in Wednesday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

On either side of Monday's win at Green Bay, Golladay has been a participant at practice. It's unknown if he'll replicate Saturday's limited showing, but the rookie wideout may finally be getting over the hamstring strain that has forced five consecutive absences to date.

