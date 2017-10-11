Golladay (hamstring) took part in Wednesday's practice, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Absent the past two games as he tended to a hamstring injury, Golladay may be on course for his first appearance since Week 3. His activity level Wednesday is unclear, but if a full practice was logged, it'll mark his first such session since his last game action. Expect the Lions to clarify Golladay's status in due time.