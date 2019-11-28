Lions' Kenny Golladay: Productive with third-string QB
Golladay caught four of five targets for 158 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 24-20 loss to Chicago.
One can be forgiven for benching Golladay given Detroit's murky quarterback situation, as no one expected third-string quarterback David Blough to play as well as he did Thursday. After all, the majority of Golladay's production came on a 75-yard bomb during the first drive of the game, and Golladay couldn't have been any more wide open than he was on that particular play. We'll simply need a larger sample size to understand if the Blough-to-Golladay connection is legit. To that end, next week's matchup with the declining Xavier Rhodes and the rest of the Vikings defense will present another good test, though it's possible Matthew Stafford (back) could return for that game, which obviously would only be good news for Golladay investors.
