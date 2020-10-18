Golladay recorded four receptions on six targets for 105 yards in Week 6 against the Jaguars.

The only shortcoming of Golladay's performance was his failure to find the end zone. Otherwise, he was dynamic; he pulled in receptions of 48, 36 and 16 yards, highlighted by a leaping grab over safety Josh Jones early in the third quarter. Through three games this season, Golladay has now racked up 14 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He'll look to maintain that level of play in Week 7 in a favorable matchup against the Falcons.