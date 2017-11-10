Lions' Kenny Golladay: Questionable to face Browns
Golladay (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Golladay managed limited practices throughout the week but never quite made it back to full participation. While it won't be surprising if he misses another game, he's at least taken a clear step forward since last week when he managed just one limited practice and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report. With TJ Jones filling in more than capably as the No. 3 receiver, the Lions don't have much incentive to rush Golladay back for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...