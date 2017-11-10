Golladay (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Golladay managed limited practices throughout the week but never quite made it back to full participation. While it won't be surprising if he misses another game, he's at least taken a clear step forward since last week when he managed just one limited practice and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report. With TJ Jones filling in more than capably as the No. 3 receiver, the Lions don't have much incentive to rush Golladay back for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.