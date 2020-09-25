Golladay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Golladay acknowledged Friday that he isn't back at 100 percent strength, but he also said he'd do everything in his power to make his first appearance of the season. It sounds like he's headed for a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with Quintez Cephus on hand as the Lions' replacement if their top wideout misses misses another week.