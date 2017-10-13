Golladay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Golladay was limited at practice all week, never quite making it back to full participation. His availability thus seems to truly be up in the air as the Lions prepare for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in New Orleans in Sunday. TJ Jones will continue to serve as the Lions' No. 3 receiver if Golladay doesn't play.