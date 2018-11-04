Lions' Kenny Golladay: Quiet in first game sans Tate
Golladay caught three of four targets for 46 yards and rushed once for eight yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.
While Golladay exceeded his receiving yardage from each of the past two games, he came up short of his production from the first five weeks. The second-year wide receiver was supposed to see an increased role following the trade of Golden Tate to the Eagles, but the Detroit offense looked dysfunctional in general, as Matthew Stafford threw for only 199 yards while taking 10 sacks. Golladay and the Lions will travel to Chicago in Week 10.
