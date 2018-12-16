Lions' Kenny Golladay: Racks up 146 yards in losing effort
Golladay caught seven of eight targets for 146 yards in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.
Golladay was the only offensive player able to get going for the Lions, as no other receiver reached the 30-yard mark and no Detroit player got to 50 rushing yards. This performance broke a three-week trend of declining yardage totals, and it gives Golladay 90-plus yards in three of the past five games coming into a Week 16 date with the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15