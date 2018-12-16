Golladay caught seven of eight targets for 146 yards in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.

Golladay was the only offensive player able to get going for the Lions, as no other receiver reached the 30-yard mark and no Detroit player got to 50 rushing yards. This performance broke a three-week trend of declining yardage totals, and it gives Golladay 90-plus yards in three of the past five games coming into a Week 16 date with the Vikings.