Lions' Kenny Golladay: Ready for Week 14
Golladay (quadriceps) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's contest at Arizona.
After having his practice reps capped Wednesday and Thursday due to a quad issue, Golladay didn't miss a single one at Friday's session. As the Lions' unquestioned top pass catcher in the wake of Marvin Jones' season-ending knee injury, Golladay may be shadowed by Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson on Sunday. Despite the preceding, Golladay has been targeted 44 times over the last four games, volume that is difficult to discount.
