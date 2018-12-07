Golladay (quadriceps) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's contest at Arizona.

After having his practice reps capped Wednesday and Thursday due to a quad issue, Golladay didn't miss a single one at Friday's session. As the Lions' unquestioned top pass catcher in the wake of Marvin Jones' season-ending knee injury, Golladay may be shadowed by Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson on Sunday. Despite the preceding, Golladay has been targeted 44 times over the last four games, volume that is difficult to discount.

