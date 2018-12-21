Golladay (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Golladay's practice reps were limited throughout the week while he managed the chest injury, which he likely picked up in the aftermath of the Week 15 loss to the Bills. Even in that unfavorable matchup, Golladay parlayed eight targets into seven receptions for 146 yards, so he should still make for an appealing option in fantasy lineups if the injury doesn't prevent him from suiting up. Official word on Golladay's status should come when the Lions release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.

