Lions' Kenny Golladay: Receives questionable tag
Golladay (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Golladay's practice reps were limited throughout the week while he managed the chest injury, which he likely picked up in the aftermath of the Week 15 loss to the Bills. Even in that unfavorable matchup, Golladay parlayed eight targets into seven receptions for 146 yards, so he should still make for an appealing option in fantasy lineups if the injury doesn't prevent him from suiting up. Official word on Golladay's status should come when the Lions release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...