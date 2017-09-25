Golladay caught two of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.

Golladay logged 45 out of a possible 70 snaps Sunday, compared to 15 for TJ Jones, so the rookie still seems to be in command of the No. 3 receiving job. However, Jones was much more productive on two fewer targets and there seems to be a chance Jones could further eat into Golladay's playing time going forward, depending on if the former continues to produce. For fantasy purposes, though, Golladay possesses greater upside given his potential in the red zone -- which was well on display in the season opener when Golladay came down with two scores -- making him appear much more worthy of a roster spot on your bench.