Lions' Kenny Golladay: Records 25 receiving yards Sunday
Golladay caught two of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.
Golladay logged 45 out of a possible 70 snaps Sunday, compared to 15 for TJ Jones, so the rookie still seems to be in command of the No. 3 receiving job. However, Jones was much more productive on two fewer targets and there seems to be a chance Jones could further eat into Golladay's playing time going forward, depending on if the former continues to produce. For fantasy purposes, though, Golladay possesses greater upside given his potential in the red zone -- which was well on display in the season opener when Golladay came down with two scores -- making him appear much more worthy of a roster spot on your bench.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little involvement in Week 2•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Clearly works as No. 3 receiver•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Scores twice in professional debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Active in Week 1•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Listed as questionable•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited again Thursday•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...