Lions' Kenny Golladay: Reels in two touchdowns

Golladay caught five of nine passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.

Golladay almost capped off the upset in the final moments of the game, snagging a six-yard strike for his second score of the day to give the Lions a 30-27 lead. The Lions were unable to hang on, but Golladay continues to be a solid play thanks to his red-zone production. Though he's topped 70 yards just once this season, he's scored in three of four games and four times overall. Next up is a difficult matchup against the Packers in Week 6.

