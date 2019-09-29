Lions' Kenny Golladay: Reels in two touchdowns
Golladay caught five of nine passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
Golladay almost capped off the upset in the final moments of the game, snagging a six-yard strike for his second score of the day to give the Lions a 30-27 lead. The Lions were unable to hang on, but Golladay continues to be a solid play thanks to his red-zone production. Though he's topped 70 yards just once this season, he's scored in three of four games and four times overall. Next up is a difficult matchup against the Packers in Week 6.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Poor catch rate in Week 3 win•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Snags game-winning TD•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Opens 2019 campaign with touchdown•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little work in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Returns from chest injury•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Under limitations during minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4