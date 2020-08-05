The Lions activated Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday morning.
Golladay spent a week on the list before gaining clearance for team activities. The brief absence shouldn't have any impact at this early stage of the Lions' program, and Golladay remains a decent bet to sign a contract extension before Week 1. The 26-year-old wideout is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.
