Lions' Kenny Golladay: Remains limited Thursday
Golladay (quadriceps) was limited in practice Thursday.
After he was estimated as a limited participant Wednesday, Golladay upheld that activity level as the Lions took the practice field one day later. There has been no indication he's in danger of taking a seat Sunday in Arizona, but Friday's injury report will confirm as much.
