Lions' Kenny Golladay: Remains sidelined Thursday
Golladay (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Coming out of a Week 7 bye, Golladay turned a limited practice last Wednesday before he was curiously absent both Thursday and Friday. After the latter session, he was ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest. A setback was suspected to be the culprit, and Rogers confirmed as much Thursday, calling the current concern an aggravation of Golladay's previously strained hamstring. There's no telling when Golladay will get the all-clear to play again this season, but the rookie wideout was seen running on the side at Thursday's practice.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Not taking part in Friday's practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Practices Monday•
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...