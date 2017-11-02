Golladay (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Coming out of a Week 7 bye, Golladay turned a limited practice last Wednesday before he was curiously absent both Thursday and Friday. After the latter session, he was ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest. A setback was suspected to be the culprit, and Rogers confirmed as much Thursday, calling the current concern an aggravation of Golladay's previously strained hamstring. There's no telling when Golladay will get the all-clear to play again this season, but the rookie wideout was seen running on the side at Thursday's practice.