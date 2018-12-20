Golladay (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Golladay may be following the same practice regimen as a week ago, when he logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before advancing to full participation Friday. If he again turns in a full showing in the Lions' final practice of the week, there won't be any concern about his status for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Given the dearth of playmaking talent surrounding him in Detroit, Golladay should have a clear path to another sizable target count if he enters the weekend relatively healthy.

