Golladay (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

The limited practice is a clear step forward, marking Golladay's first participation of any kind since Sept. 27. The Lions would love to have him back for Sunday's potential shootout in New Orleans, given that TJ Jones caught five of nine targets for only 45 yards while filling in for Golladay as the No. 3 receiver the past two weeks.

