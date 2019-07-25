Lions' Kenny Golladay: Returns from chest injury
Golladay (chest) returned to practice Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Golladay and Marvin Jones (knee) both participated in the first session of training camp, after being held out of practices throughout the offseason program. The wide receiver roles in Detroit already appear solid, with Jones and Golladay dominating outside snaps while Danny Amendola mans the slot. Now that playing time isn't a question, Golladay's biggest concern is new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who has a long history of directing run-heavy attacks.
