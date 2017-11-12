Golladay (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Following another batch of limited practices, a cloud continued to hang over Golladay's potential to play for the first time since Week 3. His participation in pregame warmups Sunday portended good things, and indeed he's making his return this weekend. The Lions have suffered mightily in the red zone this season, ranking 27th with a 45.8 TD percentage. Thus, Golladay could get in the act immediately when the offense approaches the goal line, among other areas of the field.