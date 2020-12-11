Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Interim coach mentioned the possibility of Golladay having a limited role in Sunday's game if he looked good at Friday's practice. However, Golladay was listed as a non-participant, just as he had been each of the last five Fridays. He's now set to miss a sixth consecutive game, leaving Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson as Matthew Stafford's top pass catchers. Last week, Quintez Cephus and Mohamed Sanu split the wideout snaps across from Marvin Jones, while Danny Amendola handled his familiar role in the slot.