Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Golladay seems to have suffered a mid-week setback, as he was limited at Wednesday's practice but absent both Thursday and Friday. With the rookie missing a fourth consecutive game, TJ Jones will continue to work in a key role against a stifling Pittsburgh pass defense. Jared Abbrederis and Jace Billingsley may also get involved if Golden Tate (shoulder) isn't able to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories