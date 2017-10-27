Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Golladay seems to have suffered a mid-week setback, as he was limited at Wednesday's practice but absent both Thursday and Friday. With the rookie missing a fourth consecutive game, TJ Jones will continue to work in a key role against a stifling Pittsburgh pass defense. Jared Abbrederis and Jace Billingsley may also get involved if Golden Tate (shoulder) isn't able to play.