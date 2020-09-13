Golladay (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against Chicago, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After injuring his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, Golladay was held out Thursday and Friday. His absence leaves Marvin Jones as Detroit's No. 1 receiver, while Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall could step in for the snaps Golladay normally takes. The Lions might also find more targets for TE T.J. Hockenson and slot man Danny Amendola, though the latter is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury of his own.
