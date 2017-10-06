Lions' Kenny Golladay: Ruled out to face Panthers
Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Golladay hasn't practiced since last Wednesday and hasn't logged a full practice since Week 3. His continued absence leaves TJ Jones as the No. 3 receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.
