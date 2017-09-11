Lions' Kenny Golladay: Scores twice in professional debut
Golladay caught four of seven targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 35-23 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Golladay was relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, but he was nonetheless spectacular in his professional debut. His two scoring strikes, namely the 45-yard snag that helped put the game away, showed exactly why Detroit values him as an effective receiving threat in the end zone -- in other words, exactly what 2014 first-round TE Eric Ebron was supposed to be. He'll look to keep it going in Week 2 when the Lions travel to New York for a road game against the Giants.
