Lions' Kenny Golladay: Scores two TDs vs. Giants

Golladay caught six of eight targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Giants.

Golladay led the team in receiving yards while tying for the top spot in targets. He scored a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter and added a 41-yard score -- which proved decisive on the scoreboard -- with just over two minutes left in the fourth. Although Golladay was held to just one catch a week ago, he's averaged 83 receiving yards per game over the last four while scoring four touchdowns in that span. He'll look to keep it up in a favorable road matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.