Lions' Kenny Golladay: Season-best catch total in win
Golladay brought in eight of 14 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 20-19 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The last man standing among the Lions' season-opening trio of wideouts, Golladay impressively stepped up Sunday to pace Detroit in all receiving categories. The second-year pro's reception total was a season best, while his yardage haul fell just one short of equaling his high-water mark for the season as well. Golladay also got into the end zone for the second straight week when brought in a go-ahead 19-yard touchdown on an acrobatic catch in the right side of the end zone with 5:13 remaining in the game. Golladay will look to replicate Sunday's stellar effort in a Thanksgiving Day divisional showdown against the Bears.
