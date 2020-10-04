Golladay caught four of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Saints.

Golladay capitalized on a depleted Saints secondary that was missing both Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) at the cornerback position, holding at least a share of the team lead in targets, catches and receiving yards. He scored from 15 yards out to put the Lions up by two touchdowns in the first quarter, but New Orleans largely dominated after that point. Golladay has found the end zone in both of his games heading into Detroit's Week 5 bye after missing the first two weeks with a hamstring injury.