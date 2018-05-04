Lions' Kenny Golladay: Seeking second-year improvement
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Golladay will be a big part of the passing game and has the ability to do special things, Tim Twentyman of the team's official website reports.
A third-round pick last year, Golladay was at his best in the first and last games of his rookie season, combining to catch six passes for 149 yards and three scores in that contest. He was limited to 22 catches for 328 yards and no scores in his other nine appearances, and he missed five games while recovering from a Week 3 hamstring injury. The Lions did retain restricted free agent T.J. Jones (shoulder) this offseason, but they didn't add any wide receivers of note in free agency or the draft. Golladay is left with a clear path to the No. 3 wideout role, after splitting the job with Jones throughout last season. It's a role that could take on added importance after the Lions lost tight ends Eric Ebron (86 targets, four TDs) and Darren Fells (26 targets, three TDs) in the offseason. The team's free-agent acquisitions at tight end, Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo, have combined for 163 receptions in 151 career games.
