Golladay (hip), who won't play Sunday in Chicago, was spotted doing sprints in the end zone pregame, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Golladay will log his fifth DNP in row Sunday -- and seventh overall this season -- but the aforementioned activity is a sign that he's drawing close to a return. In the five games in which he's been active this season, he's averaged 6.4 targets per game on his way to a 20-338-2 line. On Sunday, though, the Lions will go with Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus and Mohamed Sanu at wide receiver.