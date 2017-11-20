Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sees increase in playing time
Golladay caught two of three targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bears.
After logging just 11 snaps in his return to action last week, Golladay saw 35 out of a possible 63 on Sunday. Meanwhile, teammate and co-No. 3 receiver TJ Jones recorded 29 snaps. Although Jones actually saw more passes come his way, Golladay again showed he was the more dynamic option downfield by catching a 40-yard bomb in the second quarter. The rookie's 19.8 yards per reception now ranks among the tops in the league among receivers who've seen at least 20 targets this season.
