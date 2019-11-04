Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sets season high in yardage

Golladay caught four of seven targets for 132 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Golladay made his presence felt with a 59-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. He made a couple of other big plays and finished averaging 33.0 yards per catch while setting a season high in yardage. Golladay has been excellent over the last four games, averaging 99.3 receiving yards per game while scoring three times in that span. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against the Bears.