Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sets season high in yardage
Golladay caught four of seven targets for 132 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.
After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Golladay made his presence felt with a 59-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. He made a couple of other big plays and finished averaging 33.0 yards per catch while setting a season high in yardage. Golladay has been excellent over the last four games, averaging 99.3 receiving yards per game while scoring three times in that span. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...