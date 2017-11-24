Golladay caught two passes on four targets for 61 yards during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.

The division of playing time between Golladay and TJ Jones continues to trend in Golladay's favor, as the rookie out-snapped his counterpart 40 to 15 in this one. By comparison, last week the split was 35 to 29, which came a week after Golladay was out-snapped 11 to 29 in his return from a five-game absence. With each passing game, Golladay continues to cement his status as an effective big-play threat down the field, as he's caught a pass of at least 40 yards in each of those three games. However, he'll be hard to trust as a starter in fantasy circles as long as Golden Tate and Marvin Jones continue to be the focal points in the passing game.