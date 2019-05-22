Golladay (chest) is not participating in individual or team drills during the opening of OTAs, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

It's not entirely clear if the chest injury that prevented Golladay from playing in Week 17 is the same issue that's preventing him from taking reps this week. In any case, there haven't been any disclosed specifics on his situation that suggest Golladay could be hampered when training camp rolls around this summer.