Lions' Kenny Golladay: Silenced by Cardinals
Golladay caught two of four targets for five yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.
Golladay fell victim to a brutal matchup against three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, and it didn't help that Detroit doesn't have other weapons to take attention away from the young receiver. With Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve, Golladay should continue to command the attention of opposing secondaries down the stretch of the season. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, Golladay will also draw two more disheartening matchups in Week 15 against Buffalo's TreDavious White and in Week 16 against Minnesota's Xavier Rhodes.
