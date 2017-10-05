Golladay (hamstring) was absent from Thursday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

For the second straight day, Golladay was on the sideline during practice, with the rookie instead running on the sideline with a team trainer. Golladay will have one more opportunity Friday to provide his health heading into the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers, but at this point, it appears the odds are against him to suit up for that contest. The wideout burst on to the scene with a two-touchdown effort in Week 1, but was limited to three catches for 33 yards and no scores in the subsequent two contests before missing the Week 4 win over the Vikings with the hamstring issue.