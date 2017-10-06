Play

Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

Golladay was unable to practice at all this week, so it seems unlikely he will be able to give it a go in Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. The Lions will provide an update on Golladay's Week 5 availability at some point Friday afternoon.

