Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sits out practice Friday
Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.
Golladay was unable to practice at all this week, so it seems unlikely he will be able to give it a go in Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. The Lions will provide an update on Golladay's Week 5 availability at some point Friday afternoon.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sits out practice again•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Not playing Sunday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Likely to miss Week 4•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Misses practice, considered questionable•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Missing from practice Thursday•
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...