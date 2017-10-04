Golladay (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Golladay began last week with a limited practice but was held out entirely Thursday and Friday. He was listed as questionable on the Lions' final injury report and eventually ruled out for Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings. TJ Jones operated as the No. 3 wideout in Golladay's absence, catching three of five targets for 33 yards. The rookie is off to a poor start in his bid to avoid missing any further contests.