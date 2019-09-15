Lions' Kenny Golladay: Snags game-winning TD
Golladay caught eight of 10 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Golladay made up for an offensive pass interference call by hauling in a 31-yard go-ahead touchdown from Matthew Stafford halfway through the fourth quarter. He ultimately led the Lions in targets, receptions and yardage, looking much more like an early-round fantasy pick than he did last week against Arizona. The 6-foot-4 monster should be able to keep up the solid play against a shaky group of Eagles corners in Week 3.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Opens 2019 campaign with touchdown•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little work in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Returns from chest injury•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Under limitations during minicamp•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sidelined for start of OTAs•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Could get help in slot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.