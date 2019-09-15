Golladay caught eight of 10 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

Golladay made up for an offensive pass interference call by hauling in a 31-yard go-ahead touchdown from Matthew Stafford halfway through the fourth quarter. He ultimately led the Lions in targets, receptions and yardage, looking much more like an early-round fantasy pick than he did last week against Arizona. The 6-foot-4 monster should be able to keep up the solid play against a shaky group of Eagles corners in Week 3.