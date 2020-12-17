Golladay (hip) didn't participate in drills during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Golladay hasn't practiced on even a limited basis since Week 12, and at this point, the wideout is looking like a potential shutdown candidate for a 5-8 Lions squad that could soon be eliminated from playoff contention. At the very least, Golladay looks on track to miss Sunday's game against the Titans, which would mark his sixth straight absence. Expect the Lions to make an official call on Golladay's Week 15 status following Friday's practice.