Head coach Matt Patricia said Golladay (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
With no practice reps under his belt since Sept. 9, Golladay currently looks to be trending toward his second straight inactive status in the Lions' Week 2 game Sunday at Green Bay. In order for his outlook to improve, Golladay would likely need to put in a limited showing in Friday's practice, but even that might not be enough for the Lions to sign off on him playing this weekend. If Golladay does end up sitting out against the Packers, Quintez Cephus would likely be in store for another regular role in three-wide formations alongside Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones.
