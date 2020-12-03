Golladay (hip) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Golladay gave a glimmer of hope that he was inching toward a return when he logged a limited practice on Nov. 23. Since then, though, he hasn't got on the field at all for five consecutive sessions. Clearly, Golladay's hip injury is a hindrance and may force a fifth DNP in a row Sunday at Chicago. If that comes to pass, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola (hip) and Marvin Hall are set to be the leading wide receivers for the Lions.