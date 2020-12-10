Golladay (hip) did not practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Golladay appears to be trending toward a sixth straight absence, though he will have one more opportunity to resume practicing prior to Sunday's divisional matchup against the Packers. Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus and Mohamed Sanu will headline Detroit's wide receiving corps once again if Golladay can't go.
