Golladay (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Golladay has yet to resume practicing due to a hamstring injury suffered Sept. 9, the severity of which held him out Week 1 against Chicago. The 26-year-old will likely need to resume practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday or Friday for any chance of retaking the field in Green Bay on Sunday. If Golladay is forced to miss any more time, rookie fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus will once again stand to step into his usual starting role alongside Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.
