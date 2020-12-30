Golladay (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Though Golladay hasn't played since Week 8, the Lions have thus far elected not to place the wideout on IR. Golladay's continued absence from practice Wednesday, however, doesn't bode well for his chances of returning to game action in Week 17 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sitting out again Saturday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Another DNP on Wednesday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: No practice to begin Week 16•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Won't play this week•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Chance to be shut down•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Doesn't practice Thursday•