Golladay left Sunday's game against the Colts due to a hip injury.
Prior to his departure early in the third quarter, Golladay was held without a catch on four targets. If he's unable to return, the Lions will be down to Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall and Jamal Agnew at wide receiver.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Game-high receiving total in win•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Provides explosive plays•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Second straight game with TD•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Facing depleted secondary•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Finds end zone in debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Making season debut Sunday•